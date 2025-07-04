Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces entry into Bitcoin mining By: PANews 2025/07/04 23:23

ZERO $0.00002775 -2.35% HOUSE $0.005579 -5.05%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese clothing chain Mac House has reached a comprehensive cooperation with local crypto mining company Zero Field to enter the field of Bitcoin mining. This is another major layout after it announced a 1.7 billion yen (about 12 million US dollars) Bitcoin purchase plan in June. According to the agreement, Mac House will add mining business to the original "buy-hold" strategy to balance risks and increase returns. In the future, the two parties will negotiate specific operation plans and consider expanding into areas such as NFT.