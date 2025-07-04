Coinbase Director: The ancient whale that transferred tens of thousands of BTC today may be a single miner from 2011 who once held 200,000 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/04 21:57

PANews reported on July 4 that Conor Grogan, director of Coinbase, said on the X platform that the ancient whale that transferred tens of thousands of BTC today seemed to be a single miner in 2011. The miner integrated 180 mining reward blocks and had a wallet address containing 200,000 bitcoins in 2011, which is about $22 billion at the current value, making it one of the top five bitcoin wallets in history.