Thai zoo to hold birthday party for hippopotamus Moo Deng By: PANews 2025/07/04 20:30

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Straitstimes, Thailand's Khao Kheow Zoo will celebrate the first birthday of the pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng on July 10. The four-day "Moo Deng First Birthday" festival will be held at the Hippo Exhibition Hall in Chonburi Province from July 10 to 13. On July 4, the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok presented him with a plush hippo named Sammy as his birthday gift.