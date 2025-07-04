The total amount of crypto project financing in the first half of 2025 reached US$10.3 billion, exceeding the full year of 2024 By: PANews 2025/07/04 20:12

PANews reported on July 4 that according to DL News, DefiLlama data showed that the total financing of crypto projects in the first half of 2025 reached US$10.3 billion, which has exceeded the full-year scale of 2024. Among them, three iconic projects accounted for 22% of the total financing: 1. Stablecoin issuer Circle raised US$1.1 billion through its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, and its stock price soared 500% after listing. 2. The TON Foundation associated with Telegram completed US$400 million in Toncoin token financing in March. 3. World Liberty Financial, a Trump-related project, completed the first issuance of US$300 million in tokens on the presidential inauguration day in January, and subsequently received US$385 million through four rounds of financing. It is worth noting that Hut 8, a Bitcoin mining company associated with the Trump family, raised US$220 million to purchase mining machines during the same period. The company's co-founders include Eric Trump. Venture capital institutions predict that the industry's financing amount for the whole year may exceed US$25 billion.