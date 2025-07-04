Japanese digital bank Minna Bank explores stablecoins on Solana in Fireblocks-led research By: PANews 2025/07/04 18:50

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, Japan's first digital bank, Minna Bank, announced a joint study on stablecoins with Fireblocks, Solana Japan and TIS, focusing on evaluating the technical feasibility of issuing stablecoins on the Solana blockchain. The study will explore application scenarios such as cross-border payments and digital asset transactions, aiming to provide Japan with more efficient payment solutions than traditional banks. Japanese financial institutions are accelerating their layout in the field of stablecoins, and institutions such as Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation have launched related experiments. Fireblocks executives pointed out that the Japanese market is more concerned about the business needs of enterprises and multinational banks, and stablecoins are expected to improve the efficiency of trade capital flows.