The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally By: PANews 2025/07/04 17:20

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team had internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth 2.55 million US dollars) to the relevant address 0xc061...0B6d a few minutes ago. The address currently holds 16,000 ETH (worth 40.8 million US dollars).