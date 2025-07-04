The “Insider Brother” once again added 43.19 BTC, and currently has a floating loss of only about $580,000 By: PANews 2025/07/04 15:25

BTC $113,706.48 +1.71%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, “Insider Brother” added 43.19 BTC worth $4.7 million half an hour ago. After taking into account the profit funding fee, he now only has a floating loss of $580,000. The specific position is as follows: BTC 40x short position: 216.07 BTC, worth $23.56 million, opening price $107,380.1

ETH 25x short position: 4446.81 ETH, worth $11.39 million, opening price $2452.03