Trump: Will start sending out letters about tariffs from Friday By: PANews 2025/07/04 12:58

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Sina News, US President Trump said that he would start sending out letters about tariffs from Friday. It is expected that 10 to 12 countries will receive relevant notifications on Friday. It is planned to impose tariffs ranging from 60% to 70% and from 10% to 20% on different countries. Countries will start paying these tariffs on August 1.