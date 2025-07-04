The whale that had previously dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC transferred another 10,000 BTC, with a return rate of about 140,000 times By: PANews 2025/07/04 13:04

BTC $113,626.12 +1.60% MORE $0.02602 +1.95%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale that had previously transferred out 10,000 BTC in dormancy for more than 14 years transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet, worth about $1.09 billion. The whale transferred out a total of 20,000 BTC today, worth about $2.18 billion. 14 years ago, the price of BTC was only $0.78, with a return rate of about 140,000 times. Earlier news revealed that a whale transferred 10,000 BTC to a new address after 14.4 years of dormancy.