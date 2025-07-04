Santiment: The top ten wallets hold 62% of SHIB supply, and LINK holds 32% By: PANews 2025/07/04 11:29

SHIB $0.00001056 +2.12% TOP $0.000096 --% LINK $18.98 +5.21%

PANews reported on July 4 that Santiment tweeted that the top ten wallets holding USD Coin only hold 27% of its supply, and Chainlink's holdings are relatively low at 32%. Shiba Inu's holdings are the most concentrated, with its top ten wallets holding 62% of its supply.