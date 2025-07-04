Japan’s Minna Bank Explores Use of Stablecoins on Solana Platform in Fireblocks-Led Research By: PANews 2025/07/04 10:22

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, Japan's first pure digital bank, Minna Bank, is exploring the use of stablecoins and digital wallets to support daily financial services and payments in Japan. The plan is part of a joint study in partnership with Fireblocks, Solana Japan, and Japanese technology company TIS. The study will evaluate the issuance of stablecoins on Solana and explore its practical applications, including cross-border payments and asset transactions.