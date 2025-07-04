Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago By: PANews 2025/07/04 08:46

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago. Circle has minted USDC worth 17.25 billion on Solana in 2025.