PA Picture | One picture to understand the birth of Bitcoin and the 50-year history of cypherpunk development

PANews
2025/03/04 18:08
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000554+4.72%

The birth of Bitcoin is not accidental, but the result of decades of technical and conceptual accumulation of the cypherpunk movement. From the foundation of cryptography to the conception of anonymous electronic cash, to the practice of decentralized consensus mechanism, a series of key breakthroughs paved the way for Bitcoin. Core concepts such as public key identity, Byzantine fault tolerance, proof of work, and smart contracts have shaped the foundation of the decentralized financial system. Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin white paper not only marked the birth of peer-to-peer electronic cash, but also continued the cypherpunk's pursuit of privacy, freedom, and anti-censorship, setting off a global decentralized revolution against the backdrop of the 2008 financial crisis.

PA Picture | One picture to understand the birth of Bitcoin and the 50-year history of cypherpunk development

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US sanctions North Korean tech worker crew over crypto thefts

US sanctions North Korean tech worker crew over crypto thefts

TRM Labs said North Korea is moving away from hacks to focus more on deception-based revenue generation, such as planting IT workers in US companies.
Moonveil
MORE$0.03131-7.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 10:30
The total market value of cryptocurrencies has exceeded 3.7 trillion US dollars, with a 24-hour increase of 1.1%.

The total market value of cryptocurrencies has exceeded 3.7 trillion US dollars, with a 24-hour increase of 1.1%.

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Coingecko data, the total market value of cryptocurrencies exceeded 3.7 trillion US dollars, temporarily reported at 3.707 trillion US dollars, with a
Share
PANews2025/07/11 11:18
FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago

FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, FTX/Alameda unpledged 189,851 SOL (worth US$30.94 million) one hour ago.
Solana
SOL$160.35-2.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 09:25

Trending News

More

US sanctions North Korean tech worker crew over crypto thefts

The total market value of cryptocurrencies has exceeded 3.7 trillion US dollars, with a 24-hour increase of 1.1%.

FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago

EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion new USDT on Tron chain