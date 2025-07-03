Analyst: Fed won't cut rates until late 2025 By: PANews 2025/07/03 21:11

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, Seema Shah, a strategist at Principal Asset Management, wrote that after the release of today's non-farm report, she believes that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates until the end of 2025. "Some Fed spokespersons have said that they are inclined to cut interest rates as early as this month. Today's data showed that employment was higher than expected, the unemployment rate fell, and the number of initial jobless claims fell, which completely eliminated their reason for an imminent rate cut and suggested that the Federal Reserve has no urgency to provide supportive policies."