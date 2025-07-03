Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity By: PANews 2025/07/03 19:50

PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev responded to OpenAI's questions, emphasizing that the OpenAI and SpaceX "stock tokens" launched for European users are not real equity, but blockchain-based derivative contracts. These tokens are issued on the Arbitrum chain and track the stock price of the underlying company, but investors do not enjoy shareholder rights. OpenAI previously stated that it has not authorized any tokenized stock products and reminded investors to carefully check official documents.