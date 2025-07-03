Metaplanet joins forces with multiple parties to acquire Thai listed company DV8

PANews reported on July 3 that Simon Gerovich, founder of Japanese listed company Metaplanet, together with Sora Ventures, UTXO Management and Thai asset management company Kliff Capital, jointly announced the acquisition of Thai listed company DV8 Public Company Limited through a voluntary tender offer.
The transaction was driven by a group of top investors and strategists in the Bitcoin field, involving several well-known institutions and individuals, including UTXO Management, Kliff Capital, Sora Ventures and Moon Inc.
