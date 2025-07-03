Grayscale’s large-cap ETF conversion in limbo as SEC halts approval

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/03 16:37
Union
U$0.000762-15.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.10768+2.39%
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has put a hold on the approval allowing Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund to list as a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) on NYSE Arca, pending further review.

In a letter dated July 2, the SEC said it will review the Division of Trading and Markets’ July 1 decision granting accelerated ETF conversion approval to Grayscale. The earlier approval, which came via delegated authority, is now stayed until the commission decides whether to uphold or reverse it.

First launched in 2018 and trading over-the-counter under the ticker GDLC since 2019, Grayscale’s fund had just received the green light to operate as a fully regulated ETF. The fund tracks the CoinDesk 5 Index, and at the time of approval, was composed of 80% Bitcoin (BTC), 11.4% Ethereum (ETH), 4.8%XRP (XRP), 2.8% Solana (SOL), and 0.8% Cardano (ADA). 

The move to convert it into an ETF followed a broader push by Grayscale to bring its crypto trusts under regulated structures. Back in 2023, the asset manager filed and won a lawsuit against the regulator, forcing the review of its earlier denial of Grayscale’s spot Bitcoin ETF application.

The paused approval would have allowed the fund to trade on NYSE Arca with daily creation and redemption of shares, settled in cash, offering more flexibility and liquidity than its previous structure.

However, with the stay in place, the ETF conversion is now in limbo. The SEC has not said when it will complete its review or issue a final ruling.

The delay adds uncertainty for Grayscale and other issuers looking to bring diversified crypto ETFs to market, such as Bitwise, Hashdex, and Franklin Templeton, who also have similar filings still pending.

Until the regulatory commission makes a final decision, Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund will remain in its current form and cannot begin trading as an ETF.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Os traders de cripto estão cada vez mais a recorrer ao ouro tokenizado para preservar valor sem sair da blockchain. Eis como funciona realmente a compra de ouro com cripto.
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+0.47%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/12 22:08
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20747+8.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00375-6.48%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001835+9.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4601+9.05%
Solana
SOL$194.39+6.03%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share

Trending News

More

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião