Swiss AMINA Bank becomes first global bank to support RLUSD trading

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/03 16:33
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13913-0.77%

Swiss-regulated AMINA Bank becomes the first global bank to offer support for RLUSD. The bank is prepared to offer clients custody and trading services for the USD-pegged Ripple stablecoin.

According to a recently published press release, upon launching the Ripple (XRP) stablecoin service, the Swiss-regulated AMINA bank will make custody and trading services available for clients in regions where the stablecoin is accepted. Starting from July 3, the bank’s clients will be able to hold and trade RLUSD (RLUSD) directly through the institution.

Shortly after the notice was published, Ripple USD experienced a slight boost in its market cap, rising by more than 3% in the past 24 hours. Moreover, the trading volume for the USD-pegged stablecoin also experienced a surge following the announcement.

On July 3, the daily trading volume for Ripple USD soared by 28.2% compared to the previous trading day, reaching as high as $45.6 million in the past 24 hours. This increase indicates a rise in recent market activity.

Additionally, Ripple’s native token XRP also enjoyed gains following AMINA Bank’s announcement. At press time, XRP has gone up by 3.86% in the past 24 hours, reaching a value of $2.27. XRP’s market cap has also gone up by 3.87% to $134.3 billion.

Price chart for XRP following AMINA Bank's RLUSD announcement, July 3, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

Based on the notice, the bank’s RLUSD service will initially be available for institutional clients, corporations and professional investors. The pro-crypto banking firm said that it has plans to further expand the service in the next few months.

Chief Product Officer of AMINA Bank, Myles Harrison said that this marks the first time a global bank is publicly offering its clients services that allow them to hold and trade the Ripple USD stablecoin directly through their bank accounts.

“Ripple’s commitment to transparency and compliance make them ideal collaborators as we continue our mission to expand institutional-grade digital asset services,” said Harrison in his statement.

The latest move further cements the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority-regulated bank as a crypto-friendly establishment, especially after having similar moves to support digital asset adoption in the past.

Earlier this year, AMINA Bank removed custody fees for USD Coin (USDC) Stablecoin Rewards Account clients. The bank declared it intended to attract more stablecoin users through an offer that would apply for both hot and cold wallet storage. Not only that, AMINA Bank also declared its plans to add support for EURC soon after.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Os traders de cripto estão cada vez mais a recorrer ao ouro tokenizado para preservar valor sem sair da blockchain. Eis como funciona realmente a compra de ouro com cripto.
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+0.47%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/12 22:08
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20747+8.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00375-6.48%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001835+9.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4601+9.05%
Solana
SOL$194.39+6.03%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share

Trending News

More

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião