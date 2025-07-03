Coinsilium completes £2.7875 million financing for strategic development in the digital asset field By: PANews 2025/07/03 14:19

PANews reported on July 3 that Coinsilium Group Limited, a UK-listed company, announced the successful completion of a round of accelerated placement financing, raising £2.7875 million. This round of financing issued 15,486,111 new ordinary shares to institutional investors through Peterhouse Capital, SI Capital and Oak Securities, with an issue price of £0.18 per share, a 10% discount to the closing price on July 2. The new shares are expected to officially start trading on July 8. The proceeds from this financing will be used to support the company's strategic development in the field of digital assets. According to previous news, the listed company Coinsilium increased its holdings by about 15.41 bitcoins, and its total holdings rose to about 73.73 bitcoins .