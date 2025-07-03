SEC Freezes Grayscale Digital Fund ETF Conversion One Day After Approval — What Changed?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/03 13:10
The US SEC has abruptly frozen the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund’s conversion into an exchange-traded fund, halting its launch just a day after the green light was given.

On July 1, the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets approved the NYSE Arca’s proposal to list and trade shares of the Grayscale fund under an amended rule.

The approval came with accelerated status, signaling initial confidence in the product’s readiness for market.

But within 24 hours, the Commission exercised its right to review the decision, automatically staying the approval under Rule 431 of the SEC’s Rules of Practice.

The reversal adds an unexpected twist to what had been hailed as a landmark moment for multi-asset crypto ETFs in the US.

Fund’s Heavy Bitcoin-Ethereum Mix Offset by Riskier Altcoin Holdings

Launched in 2018, the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund holds a basket of top cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and Ethereum accounting for more than 91% of its portfolio. Altcoins such as XRP, Solana and Cardano make up the rest, each carrying differing degrees of regulatory uncertainty.

By intervening directly, the SEC’s commissioners have signaled that the conversion merits closer inspection beyond what staff-level approval typically requires.

Historically, this kind of review is rare and often suggests internal debate over regulatory implications, investor protection or market readiness.

Unlike single-asset ETFs such as those tied to Bitcoin, multi-asset products like Grayscale’s bring new complexity.

The inclusion of tokens with unsettled legal status, like XRP and Solana, may have prompted concerns over clarity in investor disclosures or the legal treatment of underlying assets.

No Timetable Given as SEC Weighs Path Forward for Multi-Asset Crypto Funds

Some analysts believe the Commission’s caution could reflect a broader effort to establish a unified approach before opening the gates to more diversified crypto products.

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas has suggested the SEC is holding off on GDLC’s ETF conversion until a more consistent regulatory framework for crypto ETPs is in place.

Grayscale’s ETF bid comes at a time of renewed momentum for digital asset firms under a more crypto-friendly political backdrop. However, the Commission’s move illustrates that regardless of shifting sentiment, regulatory rigor still holds sway over timing.

For Grayscale and NYSE Arca, the stay means an indefinite delay. The SEC has not offered a timeline for its review or any additional guidance on next steps.

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Os traders de cripto estão cada vez mais a recorrer ao ouro tokenizado para preservar valor sem sair da blockchain. Eis como funciona realmente a compra de ouro com cripto.
Crypto Ticker2025/10/12 22:08
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
