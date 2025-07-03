Bitwise CIO: ETH spot ETF fund inflows may accelerate significantly in the second half of 2025 By: PANews 2025/07/03 09:56

MAY $0.02931 -1.74% SECOND $0.0000087 -8.42% FUND $0.01383 -29.79% ETH $4,072.51 +6.00%

According to PANews on July 3, Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer of Bitwise, said that the inflow of funds into the spot Ethereum ETF may accelerate significantly in the second half of 2025. He pointed out that the net inflow of funds into the Ethereum ETF reached US$1.17 billion in June alone. In the future, as assets such as stablecoins and tokenized stocks migrate to the Ethereum network, the interest of traditional investors is expected to increase further.