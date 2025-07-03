A whale account was liquidated with approximately 19,557 ETH and 2,405 BTC, with a 24-hour loss of more than $10.75 million By: PANews 2025/07/03 08:44

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Ai Yi's monitoring, a whale account was liquidated with 19,556.92 ETH and 2,404.83 BTC between 00:05 and 03:00 this morning, with a total loss of about $3.855 million. The cumulative loss in the past 24 hours has reached $10.75 million. The account currently has a remaining position of about $43.65 million, including 40x leveraged BTC short orders (holding 237.25 coins, worth $25.81 million, opening price $106,697.3) and 25x leveraged ETH short orders (holding 6,948.14 coins, worth $17.84 million, opening price $2452.03).