Nasdaq surges as new trade deal, jobs data fuel Fed rate cut hopes

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/03 02:11
Fuel
FUEL$0.00338+4.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08731+4.40%

Nasdaq and S&P 500 climbed, while Dow Jones was down as trade, weak jobs data fueled hopes of lower interest rates.

U.S. stocks were mixed amid positive news on U.S. trade deals and a weaker labor market. On Wednesday, June 2, the Dow Jones declined 40 points, or 0.10%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.33%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose the most, up 0.78%, due to hopes that the Federal Reserve might cut rates sooner than expected.

Fueling the hopes of a rate cut was positive news on trade. U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that he reached a preliminary trade deal with Vietnam. U.S. imports to Vietnam will be tariff-free, while Vietnamese imports to the U.S. will be subject to a 20% tariff.

the U.S. will also charge a 40% duty on transshipping, in an effort to block tariff evasion by other countries. Transshipping refers to routing goods originally manufactured in different countries, mostly China.

Weak jobs data fuel rate cut expectations

Progress on trade helps the U.S. avoid the inflationary effects of punitive tariffs, making the Fed’s rate cuts more likely. At the same time, weak employment figures from the payroll processing firm ADP contribute to this narrative.

Specifically, ADP figures revealed that the private sector lost 33,000 jobs in June, significantly missing the expected 100,000 increase. While layoffs were not common, reluctance to hire and replace existing workers has contributed to a drop in employment.

If a weak job market persists, the Fed may be forced to cut interest rates to boost the economy. This would benefit growth stocks, including Tesla, which was among the top performers today. Tesla’s shares rose 4.62% after the company produced more cars than expected.

Despite that, the company underperformed on vehicle deliveries, which dropped 14% over a quarterly period. The EV maker delivered 384,122 units, compared to Wall Street’s projected 389,407.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2.488+0.30%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000965+1.04%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00606+1.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20541+6.96%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00365-8.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001798+6.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4535+8.80%
Solana
SOL$191.37+4.13%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"