Trump’s crypto ventures have added $620M to his net worth — Report By: PANews 2025/07/03 01:18

With the US president’s ties to his family-backed business, World Liberty Financial, and a memecoin launch, Donald Trump has seen his personal wealth increase by millions in 2025.