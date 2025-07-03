Thesis bets big on Bitcoin’s everyday economy with Lolli acquisition

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/03 00:01
CreatorBid
BID$0,05629+7,32%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,03451+5,43%
Wink
LIKE$0,00687-1,54%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1427-2,39%
LoopNetwork
LOOP$0,02103+1,39%

Thesis, the venture studio behind Bitcoin-native powerhouses like Fold and Mezo, just made a strategic play to dominate the rewards space. The company acquired Lolli in a bid to merge earning and spending Bitcoin into one seamless loop.

According to a press release on July 2nd, Thesis finalized its acquisition of Lolli, one of the longest-running Bitcoin (BTC) rewards platforms. The move is designed to tighten the connection between earning and using BTC.

The deal brings Lolli under the same umbrella as Fold, Mezo, and tBTC. These products are already known for bridging Bitcoin with real-world commerce. Matt Luongo, CEO of Thesis and co-founder of Fold, will now steer Lolli’s next phase.

The acquisition signals a broader shift in Bitcoin’s trajectory from speculative asset to functional currency.

How Lolli’s next chapter could reshape Bitcoin adoption

Under Matt Luongo’s leadership, Lolli plans to enhance its rewards platform while laying the groundwork for global expansion.

In the coming months, the company will roll out major improvements to its popular Arcade and Daily Stack features, adding more games, quests, and higher-value rewards to make Bitcoin accumulation more engaging and accessible.

Strategically, the integration with Fold’s ecosystem aims to create a seamless loop between earning and spending Bitcoin. The companies are collaborating on an expanded gift card marketplace that will offer more brands and higher reward rates.

More importantly, Lolli intends to address one of its most common user complaints by implementing instant payouts, eliminating the waiting period between earning and accessing Bitcoin rewards. This change alone could significantly improve user retention and engagement.

The strategic value of the deal becomes clear when viewed in the context of Thesis’s broader portfolio. By combining Lolli’s rewards platform with Fold’s spending capabilities, Mezo’s earning tools, and tBTC’s cross-chain functionality, Thesis is building the infrastructure for a self-sustaining Bitcoin economy.

At the same time, Lolli’s existing traction, including 600,000 users and $20 million in rewards paid out since 2018, provides Thesis with a substantial user base to build upon. But the real measure of success will be whether this acquisition can convert casual earners into active participants in the Bitcoin economy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2,488+0,30%
Notcoin
NOT$0,000965+1,04%
THINK Token
THINK$0,00606+1,67%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0,20541+6,96%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00365-8,97%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001798+6,07%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0,4535+8,80%
Solana
SOL$191,37+4,13%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000087-8,42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"