BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF generates more annual fee income than its flagship S&P 500 ETF By: PANews 2025/07/02 23:07

MORE $0.02627 +3.58% INDEX $0.9 +3.80%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bitcoin News, the annual management fee income generated by BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF "IBIT" has surpassed its flagship product S&P 500 Index ETF "IVV". Although IBIT was established only 18 months ago and its asset management scale (AUM) is much smaller than IVV (US$75 billion vs US$609 billion), its annual management fee income is US$186 million, which has exceeded IVV's US$183 million.