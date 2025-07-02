Useless Coin rally at risk as whales and smart money start selling

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 20:40
Solana
SOL$193.06+5.32%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.332613+41.50%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003755+0.10%
MAY
MAY$0.02923-2.46%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02045+2.66%

Useless Coin’s price continued its strong rally this week, reaching a record high even as the broader crypto market retreated.

Useless Coin (USELESS), a Solana (SOL)-based meme coin, rose to a high of $0.25, up nearly 1,000% from its May low. The surge has pushed its market capitalization to $240 million.

As crypto.news wrote recently, the rally has been fueled by fear of missing out among retail traders and whales. Such speculative pumps are common among newly launched tokens.

However, data from Nansen suggests that a reversal may now be underway. Smart money investors have significantly reduced their holdings, which have dropped to 11.4 million USELESS tokens from 24 million on June 4.

Useless Coin smart money transactions

Nansen defines “smart money” as individual or institutional wallets with a strong track record of profitable trading. Additional data shows that public figures have also trimmed their USELESS holdings. Their total now stands at 32.4 million tokens, down from 70.96 million in June.

Whale activity shows a similar trend. Whale holdings have declined from a peak of 433 million tokens in June to 389 million currently. These reductions across sophisticated investor segments suggest increasing sell pressure, which could trigger a reversal.

Another bearish signal comes from the futures market. According to CoinGlass, the weighted funding rate has remained in negative territory throughout the recent rally. A negative funding rate indicates that traders expect the token’s price to decline.

Useless Coin price analysis

Useless Coin rally at risk as whales and smart money start selling - 1

The eight-hour chart shows that Useless Coin has been in a sustained uptrend over the past few weeks. As a result, it now trades well above its 50-period moving average, increasing the risk of mean reversion. Mean reversion refers to an asset returning to its historical average after an extended move.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index has formed a bearish divergence pattern, developing a descending channel even as price has moved higher. Taken together, these signals suggest that a reversal is likely as selling intensifies across whales, retail traders, and smart money. If this plays out, the next key level to watch will be $0.10.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2.488+0.30%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000965+1.04%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00606+1.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20541+6.96%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00365-8.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001798+6.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4535+8.80%
Solana
SOL$191.37+4.13%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"