Cipher Mining produced 160 BTC in June, with a total holding of 1,063 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/02 19:47

BTC $113,500 +1.44% JUNE $0.0912 +9.09%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Cipher Mining released its unaudited June 2025 operational update report, which disclosed that the company mined 160 BTC in June, sold 58 BTC that month, and its total Bitcoin holdings reached 1,063. At the end of the month, the operating hash rate reached 16.8 EH/s.