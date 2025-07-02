Italian Banking Group Banca Sell to Test Custody Services for Stablecoins and Other Digital Assets By: PANews 2025/07/02 19:16

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, Italian banking group Banca Sella Holding SpA is conducting an internal pilot project to test custody services for digital assets such as stablecoins, according to people familiar with the matter. The person familiar with the matter said that Sella has been working with technology provider Fireblocks to conduct the pilot. They also said that the banking group currently only allows a limited number of professional employees to hold digital assets within the company, and may extend this service to customers in the future.