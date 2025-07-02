South Korea's Presidential Policy Planning Committee and financial regulators jointly review requirements for issuing KRW stablecoins By: PANews 2025/07/02 17:31

PANews reported on July 2 that according to the Daily Economic News, the South Korean Presidential Policy Planning Committee recently held a meeting with financial regulators to discuss the issuance conditions and regulatory framework for stablecoins denominated in Korean won. The virtual asset special working group under the committee also listened to supplementary reports from regulators, focusing on key issues such as capital requirements for issuers. It is said that the regulatory authorities emphasized the need to formulate clearer issuance standards to restrict the entry of small cryptocurrency companies that lack sufficient funds.