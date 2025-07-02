Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 18:14
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.03%
CROSS
CROSS$0.1399-1.27%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2992+1.59%

Circle is introducing a new cross-chain system to simplify how USDC moves across different blockchains. 

According to a July 1 press release, USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is preparing to roll out Gateway, a new infrastructure layer that enables instant cross-chain USDC liquidity without the need for traditional bridging. 

The system aims to address the fragmentation of liquidity and user experience issues caused by isolated blockchain networks.

In the current setup, users holding USDC on one network cannot access it on another without bridging. This creates friction for individuals and operational inefficiencies for businesses that have to pre-fund and manage balances across multiple chains.

To tackle this, Gateway introduces a non-custodial smart contract that allows users to deposit USDC into a unified balance. That balance can then be accessed in real time across supported networks, without manual asset transfers or network switching.

For businesses, Gateway reduces the need to maintain USDC balances across multiple chains by enabling on-demand liquidity on supported chains, which may improve capital efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire described the system as “totally seamless crosschain UX for USDC,” adding that the launch comes “just in time for mainstream scale adoption of stablecoin money.”

Testnet support for Gateway is expected to go live in July on Ethereum, Avalanche, and Base, with additional chains to follow.

Meanwhile, Circle recently applied for a national trust bank charter from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, seeking authorization to manage the reserves backing USDC and offer digital asset custody services to institutional clients.

 .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2.488+0.30%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000965+1.04%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00606+1.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20541+6.96%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00365-8.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001798+6.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4535+8.80%
Solana
SOL$191.37+4.13%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"