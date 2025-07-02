Data: Ethereum Q2 ended with a 36.48% increase By: PANews 2025/07/02 15:48

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph, citing Coinglass data, Ethereum ended the second quarter with a strong increase of 36.48%, after a drop of 45.41% in the first quarter.