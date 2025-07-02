CryptoQuant: Unrealized profits for long-term BTC holders drop to around 220% By: PANews 2025/07/02 14:51

BTC $113,176.75 +1.11%

PANews reported on July 2 that CryptoQuant tweeted that analyst Darkfost believes that LTH (long-term holders) have seen a decline in unrealized profits, while BTC is still close to its all-time highs. According to the MVRV ratio, the current average unrealized profit is about 220%, but compared to previous market highs, the average unrealized profit is about 300% and 350%.