A wallet recharged 35 million H to the exchange 12 hours ago, worth about 2.7 million US dollars By: PANews 2025/07/02 15:00

H $0.07677 +1.72% WALLET $0.02384 +2.14%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, wallet 0x859e recharged 35 million H (about 2.7 million US dollars) to the exchange 12 hours ago. The price of H has soared by more than 78% in the past 24 hours. It is worth noting that Jump Trading is not only a strategic round investor in H, but also one of its market makers. Jump received 25 million H on the day of its launch, and then recharged 8 million H to the exchange.