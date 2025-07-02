Pudgy Penguins surges 64% in a week — What’s driving PENGU token rally?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 15:16
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00918+3.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.02519+8.48%
NFT
NFT$0.000000418-0.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00367-8.70%

PENGU, the Solana-based token associated with the Pudgy Penguins NFT collection, has jumped 64% over the past week, climbing another 13% in the last 24 hours. 

Due to the recent rally, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is now one of the top weekly performers and has re-entered the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. The token is still 77% below its December 2024 peak of $0.06845 despite the gains.

The recent surge follows growing interest in a proposed exchange-traded fund that would combine exposure to Pudgy Penguins NFTs and PENGU tokens. On June 25, the Cboe BZX Exchange filed a 19b-4 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list the Canary PENGU ETF.

The filing followed Canary Capital’s S-1 submission in March 2025. The ETF would allocate 80–95% of its holdings to PENGU tokens and 5–15% to Pudgy Penguins NFTs, according to the proposal.

To enable network transactions, a tiny amount of Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) would be retained. This hybrid structure has attracted attention as a possible gateway for institutional exposure to risk-on, community-driven digital assets.

News of the filing led to significant whale activity culminating into the recent price rally. The excitement has also lifted sentiment in the NFT market. The Pudgy Penguins floor price is currently 9.65 ETH, up 2.7% over the past seven days, according to NFT Floor Price data. The collection’s total market cap stands at $209 million.

From a technical perspective, PENGU’s breakout has pushed it through resistance levels with rising volume. At 72.89, the relative strength index is high, indicating overbought conditions. PENGU is trading above all of the major moving averages, such as the 20-day SMA at $0.0108 and the 10-day EMA at $0.01294, indicating sustained short-term strength.

Pudgy Penguins surges 64% in a week — What's driving PENGU token rally? - 1

The $0.02 mark might be the next area of interest if the current momentum holds. On the other hand, the price might retreat toward support in the $0.012 range if buying pressure slows. Although traders seem cautious as the market awaits clarity on the ETF’s approval path, the short-term outlook is still positive.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2.4835+0.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000964+0.52%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00603+1.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4512+7.22%
Solana
SOL$190.45+3.90%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share
Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

A linha entre a adoção mainstream da web3 e a estagnação contínua não é sobre blockchains mais rápidas — é sobre confiança.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000339-14.60%
Threshold
T$0.01317+8.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/12 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas 2025: Por que AlphaPepe lidera a próxima geração 100x de meme coins