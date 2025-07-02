ECB Approves Two-Track Plan to Use Central Bank Money for DLT Transactions

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/02 13:26
Threshold
T$0.01316+8.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02603+2.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011038+24.06%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.1422+1.22%

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council, on Tuesday, approved a two-track plan that will utilise central bank money for distributed ledger technology (DLT) transactions.

The first short-term track approach, dubbed “Pontes”, will connect DLT platforms with Eurosystem TARGET services, to be launched by 2026. The track will ensure the free flow of cash, securities and collateral across Europe.

Meanwhile, before the launch of the Pontes pilot in Q3 2026, the ECB will consider DLT-based trial and experiment requests.

Piero Cipollone, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, believes that although DLT and tokenization are relatively nascent, they “are likely to offer new ways of improving the settlement of financial transactions.”

“The decision is in line with the Eurosystem’s commitment to supporting innovation without compromising on safety and efficiency in financial market infrastructures,” the release read.

Long-Term ‘Global Level’ Approach

The ECB has laid out its long-term track plan, “Appia,” which will facilitate operations at the global level. The bank noted that this approach will analyse more DLT-based solutions and collaborate with public and private stakeholders.

“This will also include international operations, such as foreign exchange settlement, and engagement in international initiatives,” the ECB noted in a report outlining the results of the exploratory work.

The ECB is yet to define the precise approach to be followed in the long-term, it added. However, the central bank will focus on “improving the efficiency and competitiveness of current financial markets for securities and payments, without compromising on safety.”

ECB Aims to Finish Digital Euro Prep Phase by October

Cipollone said last year that the bank is looking to finish the preparation phase of the digital euro by October 2025.

However, lawmakers are hesitant to trust the central bank, raising doubts about whether a digital euro could debut. The ambiguity came after an outage that occurred with the TARGET 2 (T2) payment system early this year. Big transactions are held in the T2 payment platform.

The bank already conducted exploratory work on new techs like DLT between May and November 2024. During the trial, 64 participants conducted over 50 experiments.

Piero Cipollone added that Pontes and Appia approaches will be built on these technologies, given their recent developments and how they have sparked growing interest across the financial sector.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2.4835+0.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000964+0.52%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00603+1.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4512+7.22%
Solana
SOL$190.45+3.90%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share
Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

A linha entre a adoção mainstream da web3 e a estagnação contínua não é sobre blockchains mais rápidas — é sobre confiança.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000339-14.60%
Threshold
T$0.01317+8.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/12 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas 2025: Por que AlphaPepe lidera a próxima geração 100x de meme coins