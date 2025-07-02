Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $40.6798 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$40.6798 million yesterday (July 1, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$54.8354 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.578 billion.

The second is Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a single-day net inflow of US$9.9567 million. The current total net outflow of ETHE is US$4.294 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a daily net outflow of US$24.1123 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.649 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$9.95 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) is 3.41%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.251 billion.

