SlowMist: The MistTrack team received a total of 429 theft reports in Q2 and successfully froze or recovered approximately $11.95 million By: PANews 2025/07/02 11:58

PANews reported on July 2 that SlowMist tweeted that in the second quarter, the MistTrack team received a total of 429 cryptocurrency theft reports, including 278 domestic reports and 151 overseas reports. A total of 11 victims were assisted in successfully freezing or recovering approximately $11.95 million in stolen assets.