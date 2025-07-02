Alibaba Cloud to establish its first AI global capability center and add new data centers in Malaysia and the Philippines By: PANews 2025/07/02 10:43

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cailianshe, Alibaba Cloud will add new data centers in Malaysia and the Philippines, and its global infrastructure layout will expand to 29 regions and 90 availability zones. Among them, the third availability zone in Malaysia was officially launched on July 1, and the second availability zone in the Philippines is scheduled to be launched in October this year to further meet overseas cloud computing and AI needs. At the same time, Alibaba Cloud will set up its first AI global capability center, planning to work with more than 1,000 companies to create more than 10 industry AI demonstration projects, and cooperate with more than 120 universities around the world to train 100,000 AI talents each year.