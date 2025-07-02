Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.2) By: PANews 2025/07/02 10:16

FUN $0.005221 +0.36% BONK $0.00001503 +3.72% USELESS $0.328115 +41.46% STARTUP $0.003112 -4.45% AI $0.0829 +1.71% MEME $0.001796 +5.89% MEMES $0.0000539 +1.04%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/2 Update: bonk: $USELESS new high

believe：$STARTUP new high-tech launchpad vibe.fun ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!