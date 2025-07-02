Arizona Governor Vetoes Digital Asset Reserve Fund Bill HB2324 By: PANews 2025/07/02 09:33

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed the state's digital asset reserve fund bill HB2324. She claimed that the bill would transfer seized assets away from local jurisdictions, thereby preventing local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with state governments on digital asset confiscation matters. Earlier news , Arizona passed the "Bitcoin Reserve" bill HB2324. The bill establishes a reserve fund to confiscate assets obtained through criminal asset forfeiture. If signed by Governor Hobbs, this will be the second reserve bill passed in the state.