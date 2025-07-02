Botanix L2 mainnet goes live, cuts Bitcoin block times to 5 seconds

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 02:30
Threshold
T$0,01318+8,21%
Bitcoin
BTC$112.955,66+0,80%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,003769+0,15%
MAY
MAY$0,02908-2,96%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,01601+1,84%

Botanix isn’t the first to promise smart contracts on Bitcoin, but it may be the first to deliver them without centralization and possibly cut BTC block times to five seconds. Its mainnet launch signals a new phase in the evolution of Bitcoin’s utility beyond store of value.

According to a press release, Botanix Labs has officially launched its Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible Bitcoin (BTC) Layer 2 mainnet, backed by a decentralized federation of 16 node operators, including Galaxy, Fireblocks, and Antpool.

The network, which processed over 26 million testnet transactions since December 2024, now supports live applications like GMX and Dolomite, with average fees hovering at $0.02.

Unlike other Bitcoin L2 solutions that launched under centralized control, Botanix’s “Spiderchain” architecture ensures no single entity, including its own developers, can manipulate user funds.

The Spiderchain experiment: can Botanix finally make Bitcoin programmable?

While other Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions have launched with trade-offs like centralized sequencers, federated bridges, or wrapped assets, Botanix took a different path. The network’s “Spiderchain” architecture, a novel cryptographic primitive, creates a web of multisig wallets that secure the network without relying on a single custodian.

Every Bitcoin block triggers a new multisig setup, distributing control across its federation of node operators without resorting to centralized bridges. This structure underpins Botanix’s five-second finality and sub-cent fees while preserving native Bitcoin custody, putting it on par with Ethereum L2s like Arbitrum and Optimism.

Already, major DeFi protocols like GMX and Dolomite have deployed on the network, offering Bitcoin-native trading and lending, something previously only possible through risky BTC-pegged tokens on Ethereum.

If the network is successful, it could finally unlock Bitcoin’s dormant potential beyond being digital gold. But in a market where even Ethereum struggles with L2 fragmentation, Botanix’s real hurdle won’t be technology. It’ll be proving that Bitcoiners actually want smart contracts. The next few months will reveal whether this is the breakthrough Bitcoin needs or another ambitious solution in search of a problem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2,4835+0,21%
Notcoin
NOT$0,000964+0,52%
THINK Token
THINK$0,00603+1,17%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0,4512+7,22%
Solana
SOL$190,45+3,90%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000087-8,42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share
Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

A linha entre a adoção mainstream da web3 e a estagnação contínua não é sobre blockchains mais rápidas — é sobre confiança.
Line Protocol
LINE$0,0000339-14,60%
Threshold
T$0,01317+8,39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/12 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas 2025: Por que AlphaPepe lidera a próxima geração 100x de meme coins