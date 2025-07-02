How Does Cloud Crypto Mining with DEAL Mining Work?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/02 01:36
Threshold
T$0.01318+8.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,853.92+0.71%
GET
GET$0.00275--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02605+2.31%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13535-2.11%

With the rapid development of the digital economy, cryptocurrency has become a new source of wealth growth. Traditional mining is costly and technically demanding, while cloud mining provides a more convenient and low-risk solution for users.

This article will show you how to achieve up to $8,800 in passive income through the DEAL Mining platform, and you can easily enter the market without professional equipment.

About DEAL Mining

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, DEAL Mining is the world’s leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, trusted by millions of users. We provide users with a simple and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency without having to buy expensive equipment.

As a regulated company, we share computing resources, achieve stable and transparent daily returns, and are committed to providing safe, convenient and reliable managed cloud mining services to users around the world.

How to Start Using DEAL Mining?

  • Registration bonus: Go to the DEAL Mining official website to create an account. (You will receive a $15 bonus and $0.6 for daily sign-in)
  • Fund channel: Provide deposits and withdrawals of 10 cryptocurrencies: DOGE, BTC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, and other cryptocurrencies
  • Choose a plan: Choose a mining plan that meets your goals and let DEAL Mining’s powerful hardware serve you.
  • Start mining: Enjoy a stable source of income every day.
  • Affiliate program: Invite friends to get up to 4.5% referral rewards.
  • Fund security: DEALMining adopts a bank-level fund supervision and protection system to ensure the security of all user funds.
  • Professional support: DEALMining provides 24/7 online customer service to help you solve any problems.

DEAL Mining Tailor-Made Cloud Mining Contract Plan

Example:

Choose S19 XP+ Hyd plan, invest $10,000, daily interest rate 1.55% daily income 155, and after 31 days, you can get a total income of $14,805 (including principal).

For more contract details, please visit the official website.

Who is suitable for DEAL Mining?

l Crypto investment beginners who want to try a low-threshold entry

l No technical background but want to participate in mining

l Investors seeking stable passive income

l Environmentally conscious users who want to avoid the high energy consumption and high noise of traditional mining machines

The future of finance is in your hands

With the continuous evolution of blockchain technology, smart contracts and digital currencies, the global financial landscape is being reconstructed. DEAL Mining is not only a pioneering platform for cloud mining, but also a key bridge for ordinary people to realize the “right to participate in decentralized finance”.

Don’t wait for the trend, be part of the trend!

Use DEAL Mining to start your digital asset growth journey.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2.4835+0.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000964+0.52%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00603+1.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4512+7.22%
Solana
SOL$190.45+3.90%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share
Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

A linha entre a adoção mainstream da web3 e a estagnação contínua não é sobre blockchains mais rápidas — é sobre confiança.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000339-14.60%
Threshold
T$0.01317+8.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/12 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas 2025: Por que AlphaPepe lidera a próxima geração 100x de meme coins