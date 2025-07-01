Microbus International and Ripple Strategy Holdings reach $100 million equity investment agreement By: PANews 2025/07/01 22:58

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed mobile travel service provider Webus International announced that it has signed a conditional securities purchase agreement with Ripple Strategy Holdings to obtain a preferred equity credit line of up to US$100 million. The proceeds are expected to support the development of Webus' XRP financial strategy, including encrypted payments, blockchain-based loyalty programs, and other initiatives related to its global expansion. Earlier news , Webus and SamaraAlpha signed a $300 million XRP funding agreement.