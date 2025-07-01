James Wynn, the whale, was forced to partially liquidate his position, involving 4.59 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/01 23:04

BTC $112,932.13 +0.88% WYNN $0.0002438 +0.12%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale James Wynn had just been partially forced to close his positions due to a sharp drop in BTC prices, involving 4.59 bitcoins (worth $486,000). The new forced liquidation price is $105,503.76.