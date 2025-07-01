Cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise completes $528 million financing plan, net proceeds used to purchase Bitcoin By: PANews 2025/07/01 21:19

CROSS $0.13966 -1.80% NET $0.00006806 -11.24%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Businesswire, cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise (NYSE: DDC) announced the completion of a financing plan totaling US$528 million, with investors including Anson Funds. The financing is expected to provide DDC with funds to implement its corporate Bitcoin holding strategy, and the company plans to use the net proceeds from this offering to purchase Bitcoin.