Connecticut Goes Anti-Crypto as Governor Lamont Signs Bill Banning State Digital Asset Investments

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/01 20:11
B
B$0.17399-5.48%
Humanity
H$0.07579+2.50%
Threshold
T$0.01314+8.14%
Union
U$0.000767-16.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,664.72+0.59%

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has officially signed into law a comprehensive “Bitcoin Reserve Ban” that prohibits the state from accepting, holding, or investing in digital asset.

The legislation, known as H.B. 7082, passed unanimously through both the state House of Representatives and Senate without a single opposing vote.

Connecticut Goes Anti-Crypto as Governor Lamont Signs Bill Banning State Digital Asset InvestmentsSource: cga.ct.gov

The new law explicitly bars Connecticut and its political subdivisions from accepting virtual currency as payment or establishing any form of digital asset reserve.

This positions Connecticut as one of the most restrictive states regarding cryptocurrency adoption, contrasting sharply with the growing trend of Bitcoin reserve legislation across the United States.

The timing appears particularly significant, as 26 states have introduced 47 Bitcoin reserve bills, with Texas, New Hampshire, and Arizona already having approved state-level Bitcoin reserve frameworks.

Connecticut’s decision effectively removes it from the national conversation around strategic crypto adoption for public treasuries.

The legislation extends beyond investment restrictions to comprehensive regulations governing the transmission of money.

Crypto businesses must now provide extensive disclosures about material risks, including warnings about fraud potential, market volatility, and the irreversible nature of transactions.

Additional protections require parental verification for users under 18 years old.

States Rally Around Bitcoin Adoption Despite Federal Uncertainty

Crypto adoption at the state level is aggressively growing and starkly contrasts with this new Connecticut move.

Texas leads the movement with Governor Greg Abbott signing Senate Bill 21, establishing America’s first state-funded Bitcoin reserve entirely separate from the state treasury.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will oversee the fund, with companion legislation HB 4488 protecting reserves from routine fund reallocations.

Senator Charles Schwertner led the initiative, arguing, “the state of Texas should have the option of evaluating the best performing asset over the last 10 years.

New Hampshire also achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first state to pass laws allowing public funds to be invested in Bitcoin reserves.

Governor Kelly Ayotte signed legislation permitting up to a 5% allocation in digital assets with a market capitalization exceeding $500 billion, effectively targeting Bitcoin exclusively.

California is also not left out with its progressive adoption through Assembly Bill 1180, which unanimously passed with 78 Assembly Members supporting pilot programs for digital asset fee payments.

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation will create frameworks for cryptocurrency-based government transactions by 2025.

Arizona, however, presents a complex picture, with Governor Katie Hobbs vetoing comprehensive Bitcoin reserve legislation while simultaneously signing HB 2749, which creates frameworks for managing unclaimed digital assets.

The state maintains multiple active bills, including revised HB2324, which recently passed Senate reconsideration.

Corporate adoption accelerates regardless of state-level policies, with 252 entities now holding Bitcoin, representing approximately 16.57% of the total supply.

Connecticut Goes Anti-Crypto as Governor Lamont Signs Bill Banning State Digital Asset InvestmentsSource: BitcoinTreasuries

Strategy maintains the largest position at 597,325 BTC worth $63.93 billion, with the most recent purchase being 4,980 Bitcoin for $531.1 million, at an average price of approximately $106,801 per bitcoin.

Connecticut Goes Anti-Crypto as Governor Lamont Signs Bill Banning State Digital Asset InvestmentsSource: SaylorTracker

Regulatory Patchwork Creates Compliance Challenges

Notably, the new Connecticut law mandates extensive compliance measures, including customer identification protocols, transaction receipt requirements, and robust risk disclosure frameworks that exceed federal minimums.

Money transmission licensees must maintain virtual currency holdings equal to customer obligations while prohibiting unauthorized use of controlled assets.

The legislation establishes that virtual currency held by licensees becomes property interests of claimants, creating additional legal protections for consumers.

Several states have abandoned their efforts to reserve Bitcoin, creating an inconsistent national landscape.

Florida withdrew House Bill 487 and Senate Bill 550 during legislative sessions, joining Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Montana, and Oklahoma in failed adoption attempts.

Positively, some other states are still in the process. For instance, Michigan introduced House Bill 4087, which allows for a 10% treasury allocation to cryptocurrencies.

At the same time, Ohio advanced Senate Bill 57, which creates exclusive Bitcoin reserve funds with mandatory five-year holding periods.

Similarly, North Carolina also passed legislation permitting a 5% investment allocation pending validation by third-party oversight.

Additionally, West Virginia’s Inflation Protection Act proposes a 10% treasury allocation to digital assets with a market capitalization exceeding $750 billion, effectively limiting investments to Bitcoin and select stablecoins.

The legislation positions precious metals and cryptocurrencies as inflation hedges against government spending deficits.

Oklahoma has also approved the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act through the House Committee with a 12-2 vote, allowing for a 10% public fund allocation to digital assets that meet market capitalization thresholds.

The state previously passed Bitcoin Rights legislation protecting self-custody rights and transaction freedoms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2.4752+0.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000956+0.20%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00605+1.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4541+7.53%
Solana
SOL$189.26+3.30%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share
CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com o cointelegraph, David Namdar, CEO da CEA Industries, a maior empresa de tesouraria BNB, disse que a recente ultrapassagem dos $1.300 pelo BNB para estabelecer um novo recorde histórico não foi um "resultado inesperado ou um pico raro", mas demonstrou a credibilidade da rede. Namdar chamou o BNB de "blue-chip mais negligenciado do mercado" e acredita que sua recente alta reflete uma ruptura nos fundamentos que foram subvalorizados por anos. "O mercado está despertando e reconhecendo a credibilidade, escala e utilidade do ecossistema BTC", disse ele, citando o aumento da capacidade da cadeia BNB, o crescimento em usuários ativos e o desenvolvimento constante em DeFi e jogos. De acordo com dados da DefiLlama, o valor total bloqueado (TVL) da BSC atualmente é de $8,66 bilhões, tornando-a a terceira maior blockchain. No último dia, a rede registrou 2,52 milhões de endereços ativos e mais de 20,7 milhões de transações.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,269.2+11.09%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07847+6.16%
1
1$0.004385+19.64%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:41
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Acumulação de altcoins em ascensão após queda inesperada

Melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas 2025: Por que AlphaPepe lidera a próxima geração 100x de meme coins