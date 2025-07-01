Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 19:53
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx is set to acquire digital asset brokerage Caleb & Brown in a major move to establish a foothold in the U.S. market.

Brisbane-based crypto exchange Swyftx is set to acquire Caleb & Brown, a Melbourne-based boutique digital asset brokerage with a reported $2 billion in digital assets under custody, in a deal reported to be worth over AU$100 million (over $65.8 million). The agreement, which was formally disclosed to employees last week, marks what is believed to be the largest crypto acquisition to date in Australia and New Zealand.

The merger is expected to give Swyftx a significant entry point into the U.S. market, where Caleb & Brown has cultivated a client base of high-net-worth individuals through its personalized brokerage model. The company plans to scale Caleb & Brown’s private client services and offer a premium, white-glove experience to affluent investors, with all client assets reportedly held on a 1:1 basis and secured via Fireblocks custody solutions.

This latest acquisition comes just three months after Swyftx moved to acquire New Zealand’s largest exchange, Easy Crypto, a deal that added 350,000 users to its platform and brought its total customer base to 1.1 million.

In an interview with Decrypt, Swyftx CEO Jason Titman pointed to improving U.S. regulatory conditions under the Trump administration as a catalyst for increased deal-making in the sector, adding that clearer rules could spark a surge of transactions in the American market:

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com o cointelegraph, David Namdar, CEO da CEA Industries, a maior empresa de tesouraria BNB, disse que a recente ultrapassagem dos $1.300 pelo BNB para estabelecer um novo recorde histórico não foi um "resultado inesperado ou um pico raro", mas demonstrou a credibilidade da rede. Namdar chamou o BNB de "blue-chip mais negligenciado do mercado" e acredita que sua recente alta reflete uma ruptura nos fundamentos que foram subvalorizados por anos. "O mercado está despertando e reconhecendo a credibilidade, escala e utilidade do ecossistema BTC", disse ele, citando o aumento da capacidade da cadeia BNB, o crescimento em usuários ativos e o desenvolvimento constante em DeFi e jogos. De acordo com dados da DefiLlama, o valor total bloqueado (TVL) da BSC atualmente é de $8,66 bilhões, tornando-a a terceira maior blockchain. No último dia, a rede registrou 2,52 milhões de endereços ativos e mais de 20,7 milhões de transações.
PANews2025/10/12 21:41
