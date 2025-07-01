Analysts say Bitcoin could hit new ATH $116k this July

After analyzing BTC’s historical pattern, Matrixport analysts predict that the largest cryptocurrency by market cap could reach as high as $116,000 in the next few weeks.

In a recent report, Matrixport analysts state that the month of July has always “historically favored Bitcoin,” as patterns of strong gains for BTC (BTC) have been consistently shown every year during the same period. Due to this strong pattern, analysts predict that it may be able to reach a new all-time high at $116,000.

“If historical seasonality holds, Bitcoin could be poised for another move higher — potentially reaching $116,000 in the coming weeks,” wrote the on-chain analysis firm.

If BTC does manage to reach the $116k mark in July, it would give way for a new all-time high, beating out the previous $111,814 from May 22 this year.

According to the shared chart showcasing Bitcoin performance in July, BTC once hit its highest July peak in 2020, rising by as much as 23.9%. The next two years that followed also held up strong gains. Analysts have concluded that the month of July has shown consistent gains, with an average return of more than 9.1%.

Bitcoin's performance in the past few days, July 1, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

Although the past three years have only provided modest gains, with a 4.1% dip evident in 2023, analysts calculated that during the five-year time period BTC has managed to deliver double-digit gains.

“This creates a clear risk or reward skew to the upside as we head into July,” said Matrixport analysts.

As of late, BTC has been on a slow descend after geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel heat up as well as the cautious stance on interest rates taken by the Fed. At press time, BTC has gone down by 0.9% in the past 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is currently trading hands at $106,678.

Most recently, Matrixport highlighted a key difference between the recent BTC rally and previous ones. The analytics firm believes that this cycle is fueled by institutional investor demand, proven by the flurry of companies switching to adopt BTC as corporate reserve assets. This is largely in contrast with past rallies, which relied on retail investor moves to predict the market.

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com o cointelegraph, David Namdar, CEO da CEA Industries, a maior empresa de tesouraria BNB, disse que a recente ultrapassagem dos $1.300 pelo BNB para estabelecer um novo recorde histórico não foi um "resultado inesperado ou um pico raro", mas demonstrou a credibilidade da rede. Namdar chamou o BNB de "blue-chip mais negligenciado do mercado" e acredita que sua recente alta reflete uma ruptura nos fundamentos que foram subvalorizados por anos. "O mercado está despertando e reconhecendo a credibilidade, escala e utilidade do ecossistema BTC", disse ele, citando o aumento da capacidade da cadeia BNB, o crescimento em usuários ativos e o desenvolvimento constante em DeFi e jogos. De acordo com dados da DefiLlama, o valor total bloqueado (TVL) da BSC atualmente é de $8,66 bilhões, tornando-a a terceira maior blockchain. No último dia, a rede registrou 2,52 milhões de endereços ativos e mais de 20,7 milhões de transações.
