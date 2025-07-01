Michael Saylor: Strategy generated 7.8% BTC return in the second quarter By: PANews 2025/07/01 19:05

PANews reported on July 1 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), posted on the X platform that MSTR generated a 7.8% BTC yield in the second quarter, gaining 41,407 bitcoins, worth approximately $4.4 billion.